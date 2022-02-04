Ahead of Valentine’s Day, an electrical goods and consumer durables company announced its latest digital campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. They have recently released a TVC on their social media platforms, with fans raving about the actors’ adorable chemistry.

On the social media post of the brand, many fans have been commenting and adoring Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor’s playful banter in the ad. See the ad below –

Many fans have also coined the Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with the name of ‘Vicksra’ and ‘Shravik’. Many fans have even expressed their desire of watching them do a film together soon. Check out some of the fan comments on Twitter –

Some other comments read, “They look so good together!”, “Shravik ❤️❤️❤️”, “Waiting to see them in a movie together”. It will be rather interesting to see the duo collaborate on-screen for a movie.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Sardar Udham Singh, will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’. Vicky also has Govinda Mera Naam alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

