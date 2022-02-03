Twitter is what’s happening, season-after-season Bigg Boss fans bring their best game to Twitter – making waves with their Tweets about winner predictions, eviction updates, in-house heartwarming moments, and so much more.

This fanfare only got bigger and better this year, and it is evident in the 25% increase recorded in conversations on Twitter about Bigg Boss 15 compared to Bigg Boss 14.

Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi), who was titled the winner of BiggBoss 15, shares, “The journey as I have been saying has been beautiful because while I was taking up challenges inside the house, my Twitter fans outside were truly my troops! While I’m still going through all their Tweets, I know that they have supported me at every single point in my #BiggBoss journey. Twitter is full of love and I’m so glad because the trophy holds value for me due to this love!”

While Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she also stole the show on Twitter alongside her housemates – these were the most Tweeted about contestants this season –

1. Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz)

2. Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

3. Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal)

4. Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi)

Karan (@kkundrra) and Tejasswi (@itsmetejasswi)’s loving bond remained the talk of Twitter timelines throughout the season. Fans gushed over the couple Tweeting with #TejRan, making it the most Tweeted hashtag of the season.

Clearly, while contestants battled it out inside the Bigg Boss House, their supporters took to Twitter to cheer them on. Owing to this unparalleled adulation enjoyed by #BiggBoss participants on the service, Twitter introduced customised emojis for the season’s finalists, giving fans another reason to celebrate.

Fans could activate these avatar emojis by Tweeting with their favourite contestant’s hashtags, #PratikSehajpal, #ShamitaShetty, #TejasswiPrakash, #RashamiDesai, #NishantBhat and #KaranKundrra. In fact, fans’ passion towards #BiggBoss transcends languages, and not only is the Hindi edition massively loved by enthusiasts on Twitter, but the show’s Tamil and Telugu seasons are also just as popular. As a tribute to this multi-lingual fandom, Twitter introduced a dedicated #BiggBoss emoji in December 2021, which could be activated by Tweeting with several hashtags including #BiggBossTwitter, #BBTwitter, #BiggBoss, #BiggBossTelugu, #BiggBossMarathi, #BiggBossTamil, #BiggBossKannada and #BiggBossMalayalam.

In addition to the emojis, Twitter also introduced many other features making it easier for people to stay updated and participate in the latest conversations –

Topics: When people follow a Twitter Topic, they receive related Tweets on their timelines. Topics use machine learning to find Tweets related to a specific subject, and #BiggBoss fans can follow Topics like Bigg Boss to follow all Tweets about the show, as well as contestant-specific Topics like those for Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai

Event pages: These curated content pages let you follow all the latest updates about an ongoing event in one place. People could easily access dedicated event pages for Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss Telugu, as well as Bigg Boss Tamil, to stay posted with what's happening in the House, and in the lives of their beloved housemates.

