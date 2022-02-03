Karan Kundrra marked a place in Top 3 of Bigg Boss 15 but many were disappointed that he did not lift the trophy. The journey has been extreme special for the actor as he met the love of his live, Tejasswi Prakash. But the race also landed him with a bittersweet equation with Pratik Sehajpal. Scroll below for some exclusive details.

Advertisement

As most know, Karan was Pratik’s mentor during Love School. The duo always respected each other until Bigg Boss 15 happened. They were involved in multiple fights inside the house and Kundrra was even aggressive towards his co-contestant on multiple equations.

Advertisement

We asked Karan Kundrra if it affected him, the fact that he not only lost Bigg Boss 15 trophy but also lost to his junior, Pratik Sehajpal. To this, the YRKKH actor said, “Not at all! I’ll give you an example of Prince Narula. He was a contestant in the season that I and Rannvijay (Singha) were judging, the next season he was standing beside me as a judge. Today, l and Prince are brothers. I don’t need anyone else if he’s standing next to me!”

Karan Kundrra continued, “This is a career, and we’ve all been contestants. I was a contestant on a reality show, 10-13 years ago. It was a proud moment for me ki ‘mera banda (referring to Pratik Sehajpal) khada hai waha par.’ Throughout the show, I have had a tough relationship with him for him. It wasn’t like I didn’t care.”

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 equation with Pratik, Karan added, “I have worked on two shows with him, agar wo kuch galat karta tha mujhe irritation hoti thi. Koi aur galat karta tha, I was like bhad me jao, tumhara loss hai. It’s as simple as that. I’ve had an elder brother relationship with him and vice versa. We both stood on our own grounds, we fought, we loved!”

“Even when we were getting out of the house after switching off the lights, I hugged him. I told him, ‘I proud of you.’ I was so happy that Pratik and Tejasswi were sitting next to me in Top 2,” he shared.

In the end, it is all a professional career and Karan Kundrra is mature enough to understand that.

“Prince, he came, he won Bigg Boss and he’s done 10 times better than me. And I have only been proud of that fact. And I’m going to do the same for Pratik. I even told him that I’m just a phone call away if he wants any advice or is in any trouble. I’m always there. We were in Top 4 when we had this conversation,” he concluded.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence On Getting Married To Karan Kundrra This Year: “Always Took It As A Joke”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube