Karan Kundrra has never hidden any part of his life from the world. Be it his career or his personal life, everything is out there in the media. Eyebrows were raised when he broke up with Anusha Dandekar. But a lot more noise was created when rumours of him dating Yogita Bihani went viral. Scroll below for what he has to say!

As most know, Karan worked with Yogita Bihani in Dil Hi Toh Hai. The duo is really good friends and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. But it was Shamita Shetty who struck a conversation with a satin dress. During one of the episodes, Shamita wore a dress that Karan mentioned also belonged to one of his exes.

A similar dress was seen on Yogita Bihani and that sparked rumours that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant was hinting at her. Reacting to it all, Karan Kundrra exclusively informed, “Yes, she wore the same dress as Shamita Shetty during a party or something but I wasn’t talking about her (laughing). I was talking about my ex, my actual ex!”

When asked if he’s talking about Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundrra added, “I wouldn’t want to mention any name but yes! Usni pehni thi wo dress. Ab Yogita ne bhi same dress pehni toh, pata nai kaha se photos wagera utha li inhone same.”

Recalling the entire incident, Karan revealed, “Tejasswi even asked me, ‘konsi ex?’ I was like ‘You know whom I’m talking about’, she’s like ‘acha acha acha.’ Yahi hota hai na hum show me kya karte hai aur bahar jo ata hai, kuch aur hi lagta hai. All I can say is that I was talking about my ex and not my friend.”

Well, hope it’s all clear for Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani fans!

