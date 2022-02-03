South superstar Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released last year in December, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. Now a viral video suggests Shehnaaz Gill performed the superstar’s hook step from Srivalli way before the film was released. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Telugu superstar’s film is loved by fans so much that Instagram is filled with reels performing his hook step from Srivalli. Even celebrities like David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo and many others.

Advertisement

Now a viral video from Bigg Boss 13 house features Shehnaaz Gill doing the iconic Allu Arjun’s hand gesture from Pushpa: The Rise. Sana’s hand gesture was on point which came as a surprise for all her fans. This stirred up a row of excitement amongst all Shehnaazians aka Shehnaaz’s fans.

A fan page dedicated to the actress shared this video and wrote, “PUSHPA STEP INVENTED BY Shehnaaz Gill in 2019”. Take a look at the video below:

Here’s a look at Allu Arjun executing a similar action:

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have massively shared the video on social media. This resulted in grabbing every social media user’s attention and have made it go viral. Once again has Shehnaaz managed to spur a sensational feat. And yet again Sana managed to spur a sensational feat.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale episodes. The actress paid tribute to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla with a beautiful dance performance. Shehnaaz shared a few adorable and emotional moments with Salman Khan on the stage.

Shehnaaz Gill also appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set in Vancouver, Canada.

So what do you think about Shehnaaz doing the iconic Allu Arjun’s hand gesture from Pushpa: The Rise? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Preggers Bharti Singh Gets Schooled By Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa After She Almost Trips On The Sets Of Hunarbaaz; Says, “Next Time Pit Jayegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube