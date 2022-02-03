MTV Roadies is one of the most discussed reality shows of Indian television not just for controversial and sometimes absurd fights but also for adventurous high-risk tasks. Actor and host Rannvijay Singha has been associated with the show for years now and looks like his time as a host and mentor has now come to an end. Recent reports suggest that the new producers of the show have a fresh format in place which eventually means that Rannvijay will not be a part of it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Roadies has enjoyed 18 seasons so far and several popular names like Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and rapper Raftaar, amongst others, have appeared as judges and mentors on the show. The first season kicked off in the year 2003 and Rannvijay was the one to take the trophy home that year. He worked as a host on the show from the very next season while popular duo Raghu and Rajiv played a key role as leaders/showrunners.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, he will not be returning in the 19th season of MTV Roadies which is expected to be filmed in South Africa. The report suggests that the new production house has already roped in a new Bollywood actor to replace Singha.

“A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house”, a source close to the same publication revealed.

Rannvijay Singha was disheartened about not being in the new season and revealed that the dates did not align for him. “I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. Production houses don’t really matter,” the actor added.

The same HT report also mentions that Sonu Sood will be taking over MTV Roadies from the very next season. He will also reportedly be the only leader on the show, unlike the previous seasons.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the television world

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s Why Deepika Padukone Loves Goa & It’s Aww So Cute!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube