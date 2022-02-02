Actor Rannvijay Singha is pretty famous for being the judge of MTV’s every other show. From winning Roadies as a contestant to being one of its Judges, the actor has paved his path to success in the TV industry.

Well, the actor is currently hosting Shark Tank India’s first season, and it looks like he is getting heavily roasted for a clip from the show that’s now gone viral on the internet!

A viral video that’s creating frenzy amongst the netizens on Instagram shows a clip from the show Shark Tank India, which features the show’s host Rannvijay Singha with two participants. The clip was shared by a renowned meme page on Instagram called Baba_chuism.

The viral clip begins with the guy (who recorded the clip) pointing out at his laptop screen which shows Shark Tank host, Rannvijay Singha standing with two participants. The guys began saying, “Ha tho yaar Ye Ladka IIT se PhD ki hai (pointing at the participant), issne post-graduation kari hui hai, electrical engineer hai, aur sirf chabis saal ka hai, thike aur issne IIT se bhai PhD kar rakhi hai ladke ne theeke tho ab suno,” ( So guys, this man has completed his PhD from IIT, completed his post-graduation, and is an electrical engineer, and he is 26 years old, now listen to what Rannvijay has to say)

As he goes to play the video. The video shows the conversation between Rannvijay and the described participant. The participant say, “Humne humara best dia issliye hum bohot khush hai,” ( I gave my best and for, that I am happy with the results. Replying to this we see host Rannvijay Singha saying, ” Issiliye Upgrad apko de raha hai eak exclusive course, eak MBA Jo apne convenience pe 18 mahine, 24 mahine, job ke saath complete kar sakte ho,” ( That’s why Upgrad brings you an exclusive course, an MBA, which you can complete in 18 months, 24 months, even with your work as per your convenience.) The Instagram clip ends with the guy who recorded it laughing at the video.

This viral clip has now become the hot topic of the internet as it has left everyone in splits. The netizens can’t stop but heavily troll Ranvijay for offering an IIT graduate an Upgrad MBA course. Taking it to the post’s comment section. An Instagram user commented, “Itna badhiya shoes collection hai Ranvijay ka , ek aad uthaake maarta kyu nhi koi ise isi ke jooton se ?”

Another troll went on to comment, “Roadies ke judge ko gatekeeper bana diya bhay 👽.” A user commented, “vijay be like jab tak tu upgrad ka course nahi karega tab tak tujhe apne life ka truth nahi samjhega,” While another went on to comment, “That’s what bro!😂 The worse part? Common people will believe any shit from undergraduate celebs but never from industry experts. 🤣”. A netizen commented, “Upgrad need to upgrad_E Ranvijay as well 🥲.”

Yikes, looks like Rannvijay Singha is the new meme material for the internet this month!

