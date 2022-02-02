Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri is one of the respected artists in Bollywood. He is widely regarded as Bollywood’s Disco King for his chartbusters. He is also the OG Gold-Man of Bollywood and Veteran actor Raaj Kumar once mocked his penchant for gold ornaments. Scroll down to know more.

Fondly being called Bappi Da by his fans and colleagues in the film industry, his unique voice and hit party numbers are loved even after several years. I am a Disco Dancer, Ooh La La, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re are some of the evergreen songs that fans still love.

While Bappi Lahiri believes that gold is ‘very lucky’ for him, many brutally trolled for years for the exact same reason. Often he makes headlines for his gold collection. He never steps out without his jewellery but the singer has become fodder for memes and jokes online.

Not just that some celebrities too made fun of his love for gold and one of them was Veteran actor Raaj Kumar. As per the Zoom TV report, the late actor had passed comments on Bappi’s jewellery collection. The singer and actor were present at an award ceremony. The two even met for the first time at the event.

The moment he saw the singer and his accessories, Raaj had reportedly joked, “Vaah, shaandaar. Ek se ek gahane, bas mangalsutra ki kamee rah gayi hai.” The comment did not sit well with the veteran singer. Reportedly, he was upset with Raaj’s comment.

Not much is known about what happened after their meeting. However, Raaj Kumar made a lot of headlines in the past for his outspoken nature. He often made it to the news for his feuds with Zeenat Aman Raj Kapoor and other celebrities.

