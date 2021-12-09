Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday on Wednesday. Her daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from the celebrations featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Today, we bring you a throwback of when the veteran actress travelled without AC and windows shut to keep her co-star Raaj Kumar’s hair wig intact. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sharmila has worked with Raaj in a few movies together including Waqt and Ek Se Badhkar Ek.

It was when Sharmila Tagore was shooting for Waqt – also starred Sunil Dutt, Balraj Sahni and Shashi Kapoor, that the incident took place. The veteran actress had to travel without AC and windows shut to keep Raaj’s hair wig intact.

Talking to The Telegraph once, Sharmila Tagore reiterated the whole incident and said, “I remember going to Nainital, driving with Raaj Kumar and, of course, he used to wear a wig. So he had this roomal (handkerchief) tied (round his head) so we could not keep the window down. In those days there was no air conditioning. So we had to suffer because of his hair and (a fear) his wig would come off.”

There was one more incident that took place on the sets of Waqt where Shashi Kapoor was sitting next to Sharmila in a car and she didn’t know how to drive it. Haha!

“I also had to drive a car and I did not know how to drive a car. So we had to fake those shots. Shashi used to be very nervous about that. He said, ‘You know I have three children, be careful’,” Sharmila Tagore said.

