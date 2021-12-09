Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the rare gems that Bollywood has been blessed with. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor and there was no going back. The actor has been a part of some noteworthy projects like Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan amongst others.

But fame didn’t come overnight for Ayushmann. He worked day and night, film on film, and eventually earned his due credit. Despite it all, a filmmaker once offered him a project but when Khurrana rejected it, came up with some really bitter words!

Ayushmann Khurrana himself revealed in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. He said, “One of the filmmakers told me, ‘Ayushmann, you don’t sell.’ I had said no to a film and I was told, ‘Ayushmann, you don’t sell, why are you saying no to this film?’ Upkaar jaise kar rahe ho, ki yeh film kar lo (It was like he was doing me a favour by offering me the film).”

The actor also revealed that he sat at home for 2 long years after Dum Lagake Haisha but bounced back stronger than ever. “I waited for two years after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I did not have a release for two years. I was just waiting for the right film,” Ayushmann said.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starred Amitabh Bachchan in lead.

He will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film will be breaking taboos in Indian cinema again with the subject of LGBTQ. It also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady.

