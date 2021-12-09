For quite some time now, there have been rumours circulating that comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are ready to become parents. Well, here’s an update. As per a recent media report, the comedic duo is expecting their first baby and will welcome him/her in 2022.

In fact, when Bharti got quizzed about the same, she neither denied nor confirmed the news. Read on to know what sources have to say about her pregnancy as well as the comedian’s response to it.

A source close to Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed the comedian’s pregnancy and informed Hindustan Times, “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile.”

The portal also noted that Bharti Singh will resume work in a few days and is expected to join Kapil Sharma’s comedy show team this week – post her break as she was focusing on her game show. However, with the recent developments, she may re-join The Kapil Sharma Show in a couple of weeks now.

When we portal contacted Bharti Singh to know if this good news was true, the comedian neither denied nor confirmed it. She told them, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly.” Haarsh Limbachiyaa remained unavailable for comment.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and celebrated their fourth anniversary just a few days ago. In a previous interaction, Singh revealed that they were planning to have a baby in 2020 but the pandemic stalled their plans.

