Rapper Baba Sehgal, who is an ardent fan of Netflix’s popular series ‘Money Heist‘, came out with his own version of the iconic track ‘Bella Ciao’ titled ‘Kela Khao’. He says he didn’t anticipate his version of the number would become such a huge hit on social media.

Sehgal said: “‘Bella Ciao’ is a peppy protest anthem and super catchy. I didn’t anticipate my version of the song ‘Kela Khao’ would become such a huge hit on social media. I was simply at home getting bored and made this track and it just struck a chord.”

Baba Sehgal even shared the reason behind the show’s great success globally.

“Money Heist connects directly to your heart. That’s why it is so popular. Even if I watch the show after a few years, I will not forget a single frame of the show,” Baba Sehgal added.

Earlier, the rapper had said that while he appreciates home-grown rap music coming from the ground in India, it will have to take more than just rapping about one’s struggles and journey “on loop”.

Counted as the first Indian rapper, Sehgal started way back in the 1990s, but his content has kept up with the times, with young audiences finding his music groovy and catchy.

When asked how he has seen rap in India grow from the 1990s to 2020, Baba Sehgal told IANSlife in an interview: “If I talk about my journey as a rapper, I started rapping only for survival. I saw some international videos and started exploring rapping. It was coincidentally just one month before MTV was launched in India. When I was delving into the layers of rapping and researching about it — I had to read a lot, considering there was no internet back then. I created my own way around raps, I made them funny and creative because I just wanted to tickle a funny bone in people.”

Meanwhile, the Netflix show has come to an end as the final five episodes of ‘Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2’ premiered on December 3.

