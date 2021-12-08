Akshay Kumar enjoys a huge fan following in the country not just for his hit movies but also for his straightforward attitude. He has mostly been vocal about his opinions not just regarding political matters but also about his fellow actors. In a previous interaction, the actor had spoken highly of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the way she commits to her work.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Akshay and Aishwarya worked together for the first time in the 2004 film Khakee and reunited in 2010 with the romantic-comedy Action Replayy. The on-screen couple garnered a huge fan following instantly, mainly due to their sizzling chemistry.

Advertisement

During the promotion of their second film together, Akshay Kumar had shed some light on his working experience with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He spoke highly of the actor and believed she was simply fabulous. He highlighted how focused and disciplined she was when it came to working commitments and execution.

In an interview with Indian Express, Akshay Kumar said, “Aishwarya is not a diva. She does not throw tantrums. She does not come with any baggage whatsoever and is an extremely easy person to work with. It’s refreshing to work with someone with whom I have not worked with for a while”.

Action Replayy failed miserably at the box office but its songs have left a huge mark in the industry. The film was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and featured numerous popular stars including Neha Dhupia and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lately been away from the limelight but is expected to make a comeback in the year 2022. She will be seen playing a key role in the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which is currently in the production stage. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his period-drama film, Prithviraj.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 33: Akshay Kumar Starrer Aims For 194 Crores After 5 Weeks, Is A Superhit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube