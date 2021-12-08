Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan together created magic in the 90s with their number of films. Interestingly, Raveena who is herself a big star today made her acting debut opposite the Dabangg star in the 1991 film, Patthar Ke Phool. While recalling the shooting days of the film earlier, the actress claimed she had a fight with the actor over bubble gum.

The 1991 film was directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan. The film featured the Radhe star as a police officer who falls in love with Raveena’s character, a gangster’s daughter.

During the conversation with RJ Anmol’s chat show ‘My Life My Story’ in 2017, Raveena Tandon talked about her and Salman Khan’s life, how they used to fight a lot on the sets of Patthar Ke Phool, she also recalled the incident when the Wanted actor burst a bubble gum on her face.

Talking to the RJ, Raveena Tandon told, “Salman Khan and I used to fight a lot on trivial issues. We have fought over a bubble gum! But honestly, Salman is a fantastic person at heart. If I have to name one person who has stood by my side as a friend, it would be him. All others turn their back in times of need, but Salman has always fulfilled his promise as a friend. He was always there for me when I needed him.”

The actress further added, “I remember I was on the set of Patthar Ke Phool and we finished the photo shoot. I was very excited and was thinking that someone should pamper me on my special day. But during the photoshoot, Salman burst a bubble gum near my face. I got very angry. Then we had a fierce fight. I told him that I also have to burst bubble gum on his face like this. Otherwise, I will not forgive him.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. While Raveena Tandon recently graced the set of Bigg Boss 15, to promote her upcoming Netflix show, Aranyak.

