Ever since Kaun Banega Crorepati started back in 2000, Amitabh Bachchan as a host has been entertaining his admirers by sharing some anecdotes from the past and funny incidents from the sets of some prominent films. In the recent episode, when a contestant named Manoj, asked Big B to enact the famous line from the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, after singing, the superstar went on to share an interesting detail about the song.

In the episode, the contestant gets stuck in multiple questions and answers them with the help of lifelines. However, after using his last lifeline ‘Ask The Expert’ for the Rs 3,20,000 question, the contestant quits the game at the Rs 25,00,000 question and takes home Rs 12,50,000.

Moving forwards, Manoj talks to the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host and actor Amitabh Bachchan where he confesses that he’s a huge fan of the Paa actor. Further, he even claims that the first film he ever saw on television was Deewar.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Manoj goes on to imitate a few dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan and later asks Big B to enact the opening dialogue of the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves from Amar Akbar Anthony. The superstar fulfils the wish and receives a huge applaud from the audience. However, he goes on to share an interesting anecdote about the song and reveals that it was an impromptu decision.

The Sooryavansham star says that when he was sitting in the recording studio with Amar Akbar Anthony director Manmohan Desai. The filmmaker asked the megastar to come up with something different for the opening part and Big B started saying, ‘You are a sophisticated rhetorician intoxicated by the exuberance of your own verbosity…’.

However, Amitabh Bachchan claims he had no idea what he was saying and claimed it was just an impromptu act he did in front of the director. Surprisingly the filmmaker was impressed and decided to use the line.

