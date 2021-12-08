Bigg Boss 15 witnessed Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz enter the house as a contestant. A doctor by profession, the entrant has been enjoying a lot of fame in the Entertainment world. However, Faizan Ansari has now filed a police complaint against the participant and also called him a bully! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It is very well known that celebrities who enter the BB15 house often source their clothes. They’re supposed to just provide proper credits and promote the designers on their social media platforms. Umar has allegedly sourced his clothes from Faizan, who was in contact with multiple designers.

Advertisement

Faizan Ansari has now filed a police complaint against Umar Riaz for giving credits to a wrong brand, instead of his for the clothes that he is wearing inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a media interaction, he even showed a copy of the complaint made by him at the police station.

Faizan Ansari could be heard saying, “Umar Riaz has done some really illegal things. I had provided him clothes inside the Bigg Boss 15 house via some designers. He has not tagged the 2-3 designers as needed. I have already filed a police complaint and everything is being done legally.”

He also revealed that he tried to contact Asim Riaz, but he or his team did not respond to him.

Ansari also demanded a public apology from Umar Riaz. As per several reports, he also termed the Bigg Boss 15 contestant as a fraud and a bully.

Check out a short snippet of the video below:

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz is currently one of the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss 15. He’s been continuously praised for his game inside the house.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Snaps At Co-Judge Terence Lewis On The Sets & Tells Him, ‘Chup Kar’ – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube