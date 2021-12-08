It’s probably been the toughest year for comedian Mallika Dua. The actress lost her mother Padmavati Dua aka Chinna in June this year. She fought a long battle with COVID which lasted for almost a month. Post that, father Vinod Dua who had been battling a prolonged illness, also left for heavenly abode last week.

It was on 4th December when the renowned journalist Vinod Dua breathed his last. There were several rumours around his death even before that, but Mallika clarified on her Instagram that he was then battling in the hospital.

Mallika Dua now reveals that people told her ‘nazar lag gayi hai’ after the demise of her father Vinod Dua and mother Chinna Dua. Yes, you heard it right. The actress-comedian took to her Instagram story and penned a lengthy note that she came up with after almost an hour of thinking.

Mallika Dua wrote, “Human life is a small small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend Sunil Grover, Jindagi barbad ho geeya (My life is ruined)”

She continued, “Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazar lag gayi hummein logon ki (People have cast evil eye on us). I will never ever fall prey to that. If anything, it’s just pure love and blessings. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe.”

The comedian also expressed her grief and mentioned how she feels hollow. “It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it’s temporary. It won’t’ last forever. Nothing does,” Mallika Dua concluded.

Sending love and strength to Mallika!

