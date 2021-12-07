India’s Best Dancer is one of the most entertaining dance-based shows, that’s currently being aired on the Sony channel. The show is not only known for the dance performance but also the quirky and funny antics played by the three judges, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora. This week, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui’s stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor would also be featured in the show.

Talking about the funny antics, the famous contemporary dancer, Terence is back with the mini vlogs that he shoots amidst the shooting of the show.

Speaking of the same vlogs, Terence Lewis recently posted a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “Vlogeshwari is Back!!!.” In the vlog, it’s seen that Terence is excitingly announcing that his vlogs are back, as he captures Vani Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khurrana in it.

The vlog starts with Terence Lewis saying, “Vlogeshwari is back, guys,” as he turned the camera towards Malaika Arora. During that exact moment, Malaika is seen asking Geeta Kapur to join her for ‘moral support’. Later on, Terence turns the focus to Vaani Kapoor, who says, “I’m fixing my dress.” Vaani later blows a kiss towards the camera.

Further in the vlog, Terence was seen giving his co-judges some English words and had asked them to translate them to Hindi. The first English word that he gave was contestants, however, neither Vaani nor Malaika could answer correctly.

Later on when Terence’s co-judge Malaika Arora said that she needed a ‘toilet break’, he then went on to ask her to translate that sentence into Hindi. After getting the right answer, Malaika hilariously snapped at him and said, “Chup kar ”. Terence then asked Geeta what kind of toilet break she wanted, to which she replied, “I want a break from you, Terence. Get out!”

What do you think about Terence Lewis’ vlogeshwari? Let us know in the comments below!

