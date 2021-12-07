Parth Samthaan is a renowned name in the television industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following among fans and has worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan to name a few. Do you all know that Parth once weighed 110 kgs and was a big-time foodie? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to read where he spent all his money.

Not a lot of you will know but the actor has gone through a major transformation and has worked really hard on his physique.

Parth Samthaan in a conversation with ETimes revealed how he loves food and said, “I just got done with a shoot and now I am relatively free. So I have been hogging since the past few days! I am not kidding but I have put on 3 kilos in four days. There was this wedding too so that added to it all. I eat a lot. Buffets are my favourite and starting from breakfast to dinner, I haven’t missed anything. I like variety in my food, so I like a lot of food in my plate. So yes, most of my money has gone into good food.”

Parth Samthaan revealed that he never skips his meals and instead would exercise to maintain his body.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor revealed some encouraging words by his fitness trainer and said, “The first I got into good shape, my trainer said to me that the way in which I done it, fitness will become a permanent thing in my life. And that has happened. Today I keep pushing myself in the gym and when there is a project coming up, I push myself even more because that motivates me a lot,” he says.

But do y’all know that Parth Samthaan weighed 110 kgs when he was in school? Yes, that’s right. It was when someone made a comment on his weight, he decided to get fit and gave a savage reply in his own way. He concluded, “Sports always interested me but because of my weight, I never got a chance. But life changed completely once I lost weight.”

