Fahmaan Khan rose to immense fame with his portrayal of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. He landed in massive controversy over his alleged relationship with co-star Sumbul Touqeer. But do you know what irked him more? Dating rumors with actress Shweta Tiwari. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Fahmaan worked with Shweta from 2019 to 2020 for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. She played the wife of Varun Badola, while Khan portrayed the role of Randeep Mehndiratta, his business partner.

Dating rumors sparked when Shweta Tiwari’s former partner Abhinav Kohli shared a video of the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-stars. They must have met during the Covid pandemic, and one could see their faces covered with masks in the viral clip. Netizens brutally trolled her ex-husband for defaming Shweta.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Fahmaan Khan was asked about a rumor about him that left him furious, but he laughed it off. He responded, “My dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari. We laughed so much, we were like ki ‘ye pagal wagal ho gaye hai kya.’ Mai pura time guru chela chela kare jaa raha hu aur ye alag league pe hi chale gaye hai. Immediately mujhe laga ki bhes ki aankh kya hai ye.”

Fahman Khan then calmed himself down, saying, “Mujhe laga ki mai pagal ho gaya hu kya, itna kyu gussa ho raha hu iske baare me.” He then called Shweta Tiwari and had a hearty laugh about the rumors.

The Imlie actor then also claimed that is often linked up with random women. So if people think he is a casanova, be it! “I don’t mind having a tag of a casanova, I’m cool with it,” he concluded.

On the professional front, Fahmaan Khan will be seen next on the show Krishna Mohini. The show which deals with gender issues, will soon air on Colors TV.

