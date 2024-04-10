Varun Badola was the heartthrob of Indian Television at a time when TV was peaking. He started his career with Banegi Apni Baat but turned into the quintessential hero, making our hearts swoon with Kis Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand. In fact, he was the perfect ‘daamad’ every mother wanted.

Varun was one of the highest-paid actors on Indian Television and earned almost 8 lakh a month for his highly acclaimed TV show Astitva – Ek Prem Kahaani. For a show by Aruna Irani that starred Sangeeta Ghosh, he charged a bomb!

Titled Rabba Ishq Naa Hove, Varun Badola was paid 18,000 per episode, one of the highest-paid of those times. In fact, in 2004, when he participated in Nach Baliye, he was paid a whopping 16 lakh for the show. However, things took a drastic turn when Television started to change.

There came a time when Varun faced a terrible financial crunch. Talking about the same thing in Siddharth Kannan’s show, the actor confessed, “Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. People ask me why I don’t work regularly, but if you notice, most actors around the world aren’t working non-stop.”

The Mission Raniganj actor confessed that there was a time when he accepted offers to work on a very low-quality show to keep the financial flow intact. The actor said, “I did a couple of shows where I would pray that they don’t last for more than a few months. It’s not like I spend lavishly. Yes, I have lavish tastes, but that’s why God created Instagram. So, I decided to do a terrible show just for the money, and every morning, I would pray that it gets canceled after a few months.”

Varun Badola has been relevant in the industry for a long time, and he counts that as his achievement. The actor, was a part of two of the best web series last year – Kohrra and Guns & Gulaabs was also seen in Akshay Kumar‘s Mission Raniganj. In fact, his paycheck for the film was 10 lakh.

On Television, his chemistry with Shweta Tiwari was well appreciated in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Hope to see the actor doing more substantial work in the coming years.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Bigg Boss Mujhe Hurt ho Raha Hai’ Gautam Gulati’s Viral Clip Resurfaces, Netizens React, “The Most Embarrassing Moment Of TV Even After 10 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News