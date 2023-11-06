Every 90’s kid must have watched Hina Khan and her long, beautiful hair wave through rustic winds as she danced in glee in a TV show called Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The family drama starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara Maheshwari and Naitik Singhania, living in their respective joint families. The show, when it aired first in 2009, was based on the never-ending debate around arranged marriages vs love marriages.

While Akshara and Naitik have an arranged marriage, Akshara’s best friend, Varsha, falls for her brother Shaurya, and they get married after a lot of family disagreements and disapproval. After 77 years, Akshara is now a successful advocate who lives with her law-aspirant daughter Abhira in Mussoorie! Confused?

Well, you must be because even we are. But this Akshara is not the same Akshara we started this story with. Well, let us try to break this down for you, year by year. So. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009. Since the show did not focus on any specific storyline and the people in the show were walking, talking, and living like us, we very well assume that it was the same year we were living in.

But guess what? The show since 2009 has taken almost 10 leaps. Yes, you read that right. 10 leaps in 14 years! But wait till you get shell-shocked. Guess how many years have these leaps actually leaped? Well, hold your breath – 77 YEARS! So Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is technically living in 2086 AD, and the math is not at all mathing here.

The show started with Akshara and took a 4-year leap to show Akshara and Naitik settled abroad. The show again takes a leap of 10 years to show Naksh, Akshara, and Naitik’s son. Finally, a 7-year leap introduces the next generation with Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi as Akshara’s daughter. A lot of leaps again meddle your mind till the third generation comes in with Aarohi and Akshara, yes, the same name! Akshara was played by Pranali Rathod in this leap.

Finally, another leap of 22 years has been taken and the story forwarded with Samridhi Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Abhira Sharma and Ruhi Birla.

Now, if you have to calculate Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s timeline, it clearly is 2086 AD. A 77-year leap in 14 years. How? Why? Kyun? Kab? Kahan? Kaise? Kisliye? All the questions might remain unanswered. Meanwhile, if you feel Prabhas‘ dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD is still a long wait, till then, keep enjoying Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

