Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber was recently charged for supplying snake venom at a Noida rave party. The social media star, however, has denied all allegations. The YouTuber has given a statement and turned down all reports of him selling the illegal drug. Now, in a recent interview, the alleged supplier of the snakes, Rahul, has revealed that he is used to supplying snakes and he is the ‘best in business’.

For the uninitiated, police have arrested five people in connection to the case. This took place after an NGO – People for Animals (PFA), pretended to be customers and contacted the accused to organize cobras and snakes for a party. Rahul reportedly said during one of their conversation, “I am the best in the business. You can search for me on YouTube.”

The accused further told the NGO worker, according to a report by NDTV, “There are foreigners at his party and the event is usually big. Elvish Yadav has many contacts and even the police don’t come whenever we organize parties in Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Elvish Yadav’s parties last for just 30 minutes and we are the first ones to leave because he doesn’t want to take any risk due to fear of public shame if he gets caught.”

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to X and penned a long note that read, “Naam ke saath badnaami bhi aati hain. Jalne waale bhi badhte hain aur main hairaan nahin hoounga ki aane waale time mein mujhpe aur bhi ilzaam lagenge. Mujhe bhagwan pe poora bharosa hai Shri Ram ji pe bharosa hai. Ye time bhi jaldi beetega. (With the name comes notoriety, people who are jealous also increase and I will not be surprised that more allegations will be leveled against me in the future. I have full faith in God, I have faith in Shri Ram ji. This time will also pass soon ).”

नाम के साथ बदनामी भी आती हैं जलने वाले भी बढ़ते है और मैं हैरान नहीं होऊँगा की आने वाले टाइम में मुझपे और भी इल्ज़ाम लगेंगे। मुझे भगवान पे पूरा भरोसा है श्री राम जी पे भरोसा है। ये टाइम भी जल्दी बीतेगा 🙏🏻 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 5, 2023

According to reports, police have revealed that the arrests were made at Chevron banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 51, after they got a tip from People for Animals (PFA). The organization was founded by Maneka Gandhi.

During the raid, police reportedly seized 20 ml of snake venom, five cobras, a python, two two-headed snakes, and a rat snake from the accused.

