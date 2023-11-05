Bigg Boss has always been a controversial show and has become more and more popular over the years. Be it the high-voltage drama or the constant fights, Bigg Boss is known for its controversial content. Other than the fights, there have beeno many romantic moments shared in the BB house that formed a part of the speculations.

Over the years, the Bigg Boss house has seen love blossom. Be it Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or Kushal Tandon-Gauahar Khan, BB house is where many love stories began and ended. However, what makes for cringe content are the super-intimate moments some couples have had over the past few years.

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel got seemingly intimate on camera. While they are being trolled for their act, here are the other 5 times when celebs were caught getting cozy in the Bigg Boss house.

1. Bani J and Gaurav Chopra

Bani J and Gaurav Chopra got super close and steamy during a bathtub task on Bigg Boss 10. Their clips and videos went viral back in 2016.

2. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao shared many romantic and cozy moments on the set. The duo shared a passionate kiss and even had a romantic dance in the swimming pool, leaving fans shocked!

3. Gautam Gulati and Diandra

Gautam Gulati and Diandra took everyone by surprise by their sizzling chemistry on Bigg Boss 8. The duo grabbed limelight after Diandra took Gautam to the washroom and even kissed him during a ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

4. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met and fell in love inside the BB house and shared many intimate kissing and hugging moments in front of the camera. The season was won by Gauahar.

5. Sana Khan and Rajiv Paul

Sana Khan and Rajiv Paul’s intimate kissing and hugging moments from season 6 had gone viral. Fans were in shock since Rajiv had come on this show with his ex-wife Delnaaz Paul.

Coming to the recent controversy, a video of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel is going viral, where the duo can be seen getting intimate under the bed sheet while sleeping on the same bed in the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been trolling the duo for not maintaining their privacy.

Watch the video here:

Nibba Nibbi Bigg Boss ko ab kuch aur hi show banate hue.@BeingSalmanKhan bhai ye aapka family show.pic.twitter.com/awppfnJqKo — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 4, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Manasvi Mamgai & Not Sana Raees Khan Shown Exit Doors? Actress Gets Evicted A Week After Her Entry Inside Salman Khan’s Show! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News