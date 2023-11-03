That time of the week is here, and we already can’t wait for Salman Khan to appear on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight. Like always, the superstar will be seen reprimanding the housemates for their wrongdoings inside the house for the whole week. Since morning, the makers have been dropping a few glimpses from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and it sees Salman slamming Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain for different reasons.

While we wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to go on air, we bring you an update on who will be evicted this week. For the unversed, five contestants, including Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, Neil Bhatt, and Manasvi Mamgai, were nominated.

While many thought, if not last week, Sana Raees Khan would bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 17 house this week. However, the rumors are rife that not Sana or Isha, the first wild card contestant, Manasvi Mamgai, has been shown the exit doors. Yes, you read that right! As per the latest media reports, the latest housemate to get evicted from the house is Manasvi, who received fewer votes than others who were nominated this week.

Bigg Boss’ biggest fan page, The Khabri, Tweeted the name and reported, “Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar. Rumors say #ManasviMamgai is eliminated from the house instead of #SanaKhan.” Soon after the news spread like wildfire, netizens called Manasvi Mamgai’s eviction expected. ICYMI, Manasvi entered the house only last week.

Meanwhile, the latest Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar will see BB OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav entering the house with Manisha Rani to promote their song. Amid his name being mentioned in an FIR for his involvement in supplying illegal substances at a rave party in Noida, he has appeared on Salman Khan’s show.

Not only that, Salman Khan will also be seen slamming Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande for the breach of contract, which can lead to their eviction from the house.

Coming back, we shall wait for an official announcement on the Manasvi Mamgai’s eviction!

