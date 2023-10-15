Bigg Boss 17 has made a grand premiere with Salman Khan, taking the responsibility of hosting some new celebrities who will rule over television and social media for the upcoming months. Who will win the trophy will be too early a question, but one thing is for sure. Whoever wins this season will finally add to a total of 10 crore winning prize. An amount cumulatively won by all the winners in the history of the reality show.
Bigg Boss was launched in 2006 with Arshad Warsi hosting the show, which was too new a concept for the Indian audiences. With participants like Rakhi Sawant, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, and others, this season was an instant hit, with Rahul Roy winning a prize of 1 crore.
After Rahul, many seasons of Bigg Boss offered the same prize money, which was reduced to half in season 6. Later, from season 9, the prize money started turning to zero during the show, with contestants fighting to win it back.
To date, the 16 winners of Bigg Boss have cumulatively won a total winning prize of 9,46,80,000. Almost 9.5 crore, and Bigg Boss 17 winner will take the cumulative total of the winning prize of the reality show to the 10 crore mark.
That amount is even less than Salman Khan‘s weekly fee for the show, which is reported to be 12 crore this season. Interestingly, MC Stan has been the Bigg Boss winner with the lowest prize money. Check out the winning prize of all the winners in the history of Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss 15
- Winner – MC Stan
- Claim to Fame: Social Media
- Prize Money – 31. 80 Lakh, Hyundai Car
Bigg Boss 15
- Winner – Tejaswi Prakash
- Claim To Fame: Swaragini
- Prize Money – 40 Lakh
Bigg Boss 14
- Winner – Rubina Dilaik
- Claim To Fame: Chhoti Bahu
- Prize Money – 36 Lakh
Bigg Boss 13
- Winner – Sidharth Shukla
- Claim To Fame: Balika Vadhu
- Prize Money – 40 Lakh
Bigg Boss 12
- Winner – Dipika Kakar
- Claim To Fame: Sasural Simar Ka
- Prize Money – 30 Lakh
Bigg Boss 11
- Winner – Shilpa Shinde
- Claim To Fame: Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hain
- Prize Money – 44 Lakh
Bigg Boss 10
- Winner – Manveer Gurjar
- Claim To Fame: None
- Prize Money – 40 Lakh
Bigg Boss 9
- Winner – Prince Narula
- Claim To Fame: Roadies Winner, Splitsvilla Winner
- Prize Money – 35 Lakh
Bigg Boss 8
- Winner – Gautam Gulati
- Claim To Fame: Diya Aur Baati Hum
- Prize Money – 50 Lakh
Bigg Boss 7
- Winner – Gauahar Khan
- Claim To Fame: Khan Sisters, Jhallah Wallah
- Prize Money – 50 Lakh
Bigg Boss 6
- Winner – Urvashi Dholakia
- Claim To Fame: Komolika’s Nikka! (Kasautii Zindagi Kay)
- Prize Money – 50 Lakh
Bigg Boss 5
- Winner – Juhi Parmar
- Claim To Fame: Kumkum
- Prize Money – 1 Crore
Bigg Boss 4
- Winner – Shweta Tiwari
- Claim To Fame: Kasautii Zindagi Kay
- Prize Money – 1 Crore
Bigg Boss 3
- Winner – Vindu Dara Singh
- Claim To Fame: None
- Prize Money – 1 Crore
Bigg Boss 2
- Winner – Ashutosh Kaushik
- Claim To Fame: Roadies Winner
- Prize Money – 1 Crore
Bigg Boss 1
- Winner – Rahul Roy
- Claim To Fame: Aashiqui
- Prize Money – 1 Crore
Bigg Boss 17 has been launched and it would be interesting to see if the winner will have a winning prize higher or lower than the lowest winning prize of the show, 31. 80 Lakh, won by Bigg Boss 16 winner, MC Stan.
