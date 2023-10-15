Bigg Boss 17 has made a grand premiere with Salman Khan, taking the responsibility of hosting some new celebrities who will rule over television and social media for the upcoming months. Who will win the trophy will be too early a question, but one thing is for sure. Whoever wins this season will finally add to a total of 10 crore winning prize. An amount cumulatively won by all the winners in the history of the reality show.

Bigg Boss was launched in 2006 with Arshad Warsi hosting the show, which was too new a concept for the Indian audiences. With participants like Rakhi Sawant, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, and others, this season was an instant hit, with Rahul Roy winning a prize of 1 crore.

After Rahul, many seasons of Bigg Boss offered the same prize money, which was reduced to half in season 6. Later, from season 9, the prize money started turning to zero during the show, with contestants fighting to win it back.

To date, the 16 winners of Bigg Boss have cumulatively won a total winning prize of 9,46,80,000. Almost 9.5 crore, and Bigg Boss 17 winner will take the cumulative total of the winning prize of the reality show to the 10 crore mark.

That amount is even less than Salman Khan‘s weekly fee for the show, which is reported to be 12 crore this season. Interestingly, MC Stan has been the Bigg Boss winner with the lowest prize money. Check out the winning prize of all the winners in the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 15

Winner – MC Stan

Claim to Fame: Social Media

Prize Money – 31. 80 Lakh, Hyundai Car

Bigg Boss 15

Winner – Tejaswi Prakash

Claim To Fame: Swaragini

Prize Money – 40 Lakh

Bigg Boss 14

Winner – Rubina Dilaik

Claim To Fame: Chhoti Bahu

Prize Money – 36 Lakh

Bigg Boss 13

Winner – Sidharth Shukla

Claim To Fame: Balika Vadhu

Prize Money – 40 Lakh

Bigg Boss 12

Winner – Dipika Kakar

Claim To Fame: Sasural Simar Ka

Prize Money – 30 Lakh

Bigg Boss 11

Winner – Shilpa Shinde

Claim To Fame: Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hain

Prize Money – 44 Lakh

Bigg Boss 10

Winner – Manveer Gurjar

Claim To Fame: None

Prize Money – 40 Lakh

Bigg Boss 9

Winner – Prince Narula

Claim To Fame: Roadies Winner, Splitsvilla Winner

Prize Money – 35 Lakh

Bigg Boss 8

Winner – Gautam Gulati

Claim To Fame: Diya Aur Baati Hum

Prize Money – 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 7

Winner – Gauahar Khan

Claim To Fame: Khan Sisters, Jhallah Wallah

Prize Money – 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 6

Winner – Urvashi Dholakia

Claim To Fame: Komolika’s Nikka! (Kasautii Zindagi Kay)

Prize Money – 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 5

Winner – Juhi Parmar

Claim To Fame: Kumkum

Prize Money – 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 4

Winner – Shweta Tiwari

Claim To Fame: Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Prize Money – 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 3

Winner – Vindu Dara Singh

Claim To Fame: None

Prize Money – 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 2

Winner – Ashutosh Kaushik

Claim To Fame: Roadies Winner

Prize Money – 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 1

Winner – Rahul Roy

Claim To Fame: Aashiqui

Prize Money – 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 17 has been launched and it would be interesting to see if the winner will have a winning prize higher or lower than the lowest winning prize of the show, 31. 80 Lakh, won by Bigg Boss 16 winner, MC Stan.

For updates on Bigg Boss, stay tuned to Koimoi.

