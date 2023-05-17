‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan has made it to the Times Square billboard in New York City.

The billboard showcases the release of his energetic collaboration with Indian-American DJ/producer, KSHMR, ‘Haath Varthi’. It’s his first release of the year post emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16.

The billboard has been exhibited across three cities – New York, Los Angeles and Nashville with the music video featuring MC Stan and KSHMR on display.

Speaking on achieving this feat in his career, MC Stan says, “It feels incredibly amazing to witness myself getting featured at Times Square. It has truly been a dream of mine to take Indian hip-hop to the international stage and this is definitely one of the most momentous occasions in my career.”

MC Stan added: “‘Haath Varthi’ has received so much love even before its release and I am humbled with the response that I am seeing on the track. There is still a long way to go, but Indian hip-hop is definitely rising.”

