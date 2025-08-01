Bigg Boss has captivated audiences nationwide since its debut in 2006 and is known for its drama, controversies, and unforgettable moments. As Bigg Boss 19 is slated to air soon, let’s take a closer look at every winner from Season 1 through Season 18 and see what they are doing today.

Bigg Boss Winners: Seasons 1–18

Season 1 (2006–07): Rahul Roy

Winner of the inaugural season, Rahul Roy won one crore. Before the show, he was better known as a Bollywood actor, starring in films like Aashiqui (1990), Junoon (1992), and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993), among others. After his Bigg Boss win, Rahul largely receded from mainstream films. However, his last movie was Sikandar with Salman Khan in 2025.

Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik

Famous after Roadies, Ashutosh clinched the Bigg Boss 2 title and one crore prize money. He continued occasional television appearances over the years, but his public visibility gradually declined.

Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh

Known for his wrestling career and film roles (e.g., Karan Arjun, Partner), Vindu Dara Singh received one crore as the winner. He continues making films and TV appearances and attending fitness events. He was recently seen in the 2025 movie Son of Sardar 2.

Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari

The show’s first female winner, Shweta Tiwari, also took home one crore. A celebrated TV actress famous for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she remains active on television and in reality shows. Her last Bollywood movie was Singham Again in 2024.

Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar won one crore after winning Bigg Boss Season 5. Post‑Bigg Boss, she continued TV roles but has laid low in recent years, mostly seen in interviews or guest appearances. Parmar is marking her return to Zee TV and her comeback to television after a five-year hiatus with Kahaani Har Ghar Ki.

Season 6 (2012–13): Urvashi Dholakia

Best known as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6 and took home 50 lakh. After BB, she appeared in mythological series like Chandrakanta, Naagin 6, and the reality show Nach Baliye 9. She remains active in reality TV and occasional film roles. She was last seen in the superhero series Power of Paanch in early 2025.

Season 7 (2013): Gauahar Khan

A fashion model and actress known for Ishaqzaade, Jannat 2, and Begum Jaan, Gauahar Khan took home 50 lakh as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7. Post‑Bigg Boss, she continues doing films (Bollywood and regional), reality‑TV appearances, and modeling. Gauahar has a child and is expecting another in 2025. She appeared in the 2024 show Fauji 2.

Season 8 (2014): Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati won 50 lakh as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8. After his win, he appeared in movies and reality shows and continues to act and host occasionally. He appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 9, 10, 12, 13, and 15. Between 2024 and 2025, Gautam became a gang leader in MTV Roadie XX.

Season 9 (2015–16): Prince Narula

Reality television star Prince Narula won Bigg Boss 9. Previously, he also won Roadies and Splitsvilla. Post‑win, he acted in Badho Bahu and Naagin 3, served as a gang leader on MTV Roadies, and married fellow contestant Yuvika Chaudhary. They had their first child (a daughter) in October 2024. He was a gang leader in MTV Roadies 20 and became the 1st runner-up.

Season 10 (2016–17): Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar was the first non-celebrity winner of Bigg Boss. After his win, he made some guest appearances, but his public activity has been low in recent years.

Season 11 (2017): Shilpa Shinde

Popularly known for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss Season 11. Post‑BB, she continued acting in TV and comedy formats and remains active in interviews and occasional shows. She was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where she secured 9th place.

Season 12 (2018): Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Known for Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim won 30 lakh. Since her win, she has appeared on dance shows like Nach Baliye and acted on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Last year, she took part in Celebrity MasterChef India. In 2025, Dipika underwent surgery for a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver.

Season 13 (2019–20): Sidharth Shukla

A leading television actor, Sidharth Shukla, was among the most loved Bigg Boss winners. He took home 40 lakh. Unfortunately, Shukla died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Season 14 (2020–21): Rubina Dilaik

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik won 36 lakh as prize money. Post‑BB, she debuted in a Hindi film, Ardh (2022), participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and was runner‑up in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In 2023, she and husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin girls. In 2025, Dilaik appeared in reality shows like Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Season 15 (2021): Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won 40 lakh in Bigg Boss 15. She went on to star in Naagin 6, entered Marathi cinema with Mann Kasturi Re (2022), followed by School College Ani Life (2023), and in 2025, participated in Celebrity MasterChef India, becoming the second runner‑up. She remains a high-demand TV and film actress.

Season 16 (2021): MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 and took home over 31 lakh. He has been keeping a low profile with rare public appearances. His last song, “Numb,” was released in March 2024.

Season 17 (2023–24): Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss Season 17 and took home prize money of 50 lakh. A well‑known stand‑up comedian, he used his platform to engage with issues through humor. Post‑BB, he continues performing stand‑up, appearing on TV shows, and hosting events. He has also started method‑acting training to move into acting more deeply. He was last seen hosting Pati Patni aur Panga and The Society this year.

Season 18 (2024–25): Karanveer Mehra

Crowned winner in January 2025, Karanveer Mehra took home 50 lakh. Currently, he is working on a new film titled Silaa, where he will be playing the role of an antagonist. He has also mentioned shifting his focus to purposeful film roles and is currently in a good phase of his career.

Bigg Boss 19 makers on Thursday announced that the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on JioHotstar soon. The show, which will premiere on August 24, 2025, will also be available on Colors TV.

