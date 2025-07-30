Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, premiered on July 25, 2025, on Netflix. It is a mythological crime thriller produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame and Manan Rawat. Mandala Murders also features pivotal roles for Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary. The web series is praised for its cinematography.

Did you know Mandala Murders is adapted from the 2014 thriller The Butcher of Benaras by Mahendra Jakhar? The novel follows Delhi cop Hawa Singh and FBI agent Ruby Malik as they investigate the ritualistic murder of an American scientist—uncovering a Vatican connection and secrets tied to the ancient Sanskrit astrological text, the Bhrigu Samhita.

In a post on LinkedIn, the author of the book, Mahendra Jakhar wrote, “Hi friends, Mandala Murders, a Netflix series adapted from my book The Butcher of Benares, is out now. Do watch it.”

The Butcher of Benaras Plot

Set in Varanasi, The Butcher of Benaras follows Delhi cop Hawa Singh and FBI agent Ruby Malik as they probe the gruesome murder of an American scientist, her heart ripped out in a ritualistic killing. As the duo delves deeper, they uncover a chilling web of secrets, ranging from ancient astrological texts like the Bhrigu-Samhita to the Vatican’s shadowy interests. Their investigation spirals through opium dens, cremation ghats, and deadly confrontations with kings and cannibals, all while battling their own dark pasts.

Connection to Mandala Murders

While the novel focuses on a single murder and its investigation, the series expands into a broader conspiracy involving the Aayastis, a secret cult worshipping a deity named Yast. The show reimagines the novel’s ritualistic killings, with victims’ body parts such as torsos, limbs, or thumbs used to construct a “perfect” vessel for Yast, inspired by the Vitruvian Man and Frankenstein’s monster. Unlike the book’s emphasis on the Vatican and Bhrigu Samhita, the series introduces a female-led cult, the Aayast Yantra, and a wish-granting machine, blending science, mythology, and horror. The protagonists, CIB officer Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and suspended cop Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), are the novel’s investigative duo but face personal ties to the cult. The series is set in Charandaspur.

Main Difference Between The Butcher of Benaras And Mandala Murders

The series diverges significantly from the novel. According to Moviedelic, the focus of the book is just on one murder, while the Netflix series explores more than one murder in Charandaspur.

In the book, the murder is linked to astrology, while Mandala Murders goes bigger with a cult, multiple killings, and a creepy “resurrection” ritual.

The original story leans on history and culture, but this one is more on the supernatural, like turning mandalas, usually symbols of cosmic harmony, into dark ritualistic murder.

