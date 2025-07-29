2010 was an interesting year in terms of new content across TV and movie formats. It was also a year that gave us insight into Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) production versatility that goes beyond the silver screen. In 2010, YRF collaborated with Sony Pictures to produce a string of TV shows never seen before on the mainstream roster. The themes ranged from slice-of-life stories to fantasy to crime thrillers. It introduced the audience to a host of new talent and new stories that became a hit instantly. Let’s take a look at YRF’s shows that were ahead of their time.

Yash Raj Films’ television shows brought new stories for the audience

1. Mahi Way

Before Karan Johar and Dharma presented a positive take on women dealing with body issues, YRF had an entire show named Mahi Way, which presented the struggles and strength of an overweight young woman named Mahi. She is a 25-year-old woman who is ambitious about her career, her romantic life, and her personal life.

2. Rishta.com

This show featured two young people who run a matchmaking agency. They deal with different requirements, perspectives, and people from different walks of life, all while putting a modern perspective on finding ‘The One.’

3. Powder

We all love Pankaj Tripathi in his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree 2, and a host of other projects. But his role as the drug kingpin in Powder was a role that gave a proof of his acting prowess long before he shot to fame. Powder follows a Mumbai police detective who aims to eradicate narcotics and finds himself at odds with the kingpin. This show gives a look at the nitty gritty that goes on in this cat-and-mouse chase with a lot at stake.

4. Seven

Indian television has had but scant presentation of fantasy fiction shows that truly engage the audience. In the recent years, we have films like Bramhastra, Hanuman, which have created an awareness about the genre. However, YRF’s Seven went under the radar, due to its limited access 15 years ago. Seven follows an Indian mythology-backed story about seven individuals who engage in a battle of good versus evil.

5. Khotey Sikkey: Ek Pack Mein Paanch Ikke

There are some criminals who mess with the law just for the fun of it. It may be out of arrogance that they are better than the law, or even a superiority complex. Sometimes, it happens that these individuals have a misguided sense that leads to committing these crimes with skills that can be put to good use if used for the betterment of society. Khotey Sikkey follows five such individuals who hail from affluent families and mess with the law. They have the skills and information that can be used to crack crimes. One such detective from the Mumbai police enlists the help of these five aces to crack cases involving those who are protected by money and power.

6. Kismat: Estd 15 August 1947

Kismat showcases the Hindu-Muslim struggle through a new lens. It takes the story of individuals living on two ends of the money spectrum – one has a life of riches, while the other has a life full of struggles. One is a Hindu, whereas the other is born Muslim but adopted by Hindu parents.

Most of these shows are available to watch for free on YFILMS, YRF’s subsidiary that presents stories about the youth.

Watch the promo for YRF’s television shows here:

