Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions joined hands with director Shazia Iqbal for Dhadak 2, continuing its streak of collaborating with talented women filmmakers. The latest collaboration follows Dharma’s past successful projects with Meghna Gulzar, Gauri Shinde, Ruchi Narain, and Sonam Nair.

While Gulzar helmed Raazi, Shinde led Dear Zindagi, Narain directed Guilty, and Nair was behind Gippi. Now, Iqbal is set to bring the intense love story Dhadak 2 to the big screen. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.

What Did Karan Johar Say About Dharma’s Collaboration With Female Directors, Including Shazia Iqbal?

During the trailer launch of Dhadak 2, Karan Johar spoke about Dharma Productions‘ continuous collaboration with female directors. He said, “We are very proud to have worked with women filmmakers and Shazia adds to that beautiful list! Meghna Gulzar, Ruchi Narayan, Sonam Narain, Gauri Shinde have make beautiful films for us.”

He also praised Iqbal for her work in Dhadak 2, saying, “Shazia I’m so proud of you that you’ve made this beautiful film for us and I’ll be eternally grateful to your storytelling and the emotion that you brought to this film!”

When Is Dhadak 2 Releasing?

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, will be released on August 1, 2025. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the movie is backed by producers Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee and Cloud 9 Pictures.

