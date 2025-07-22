Dharma Production is one of the most popular and prestigious Indian film production and distribution companies. Yash Johar established it, and Karan Johar took over after senior Johar passed away. For decades, it has delivered exceptional films that go beyond entertainment—they’re unforgettable experiences. With Dhadak 2’s release just around the corner, the production house continues its legacy of delivering films with compelling narratives. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the production house was established in 1979 and mainly produces Hindi movies. In November 2018, it launched Dharmatic Entertainment, a digital content division focused on creating fiction and nonfiction for online platforms. While it is expanding the reach in the OTT world, the company continues its stronghold by delivering an intriguing big-screen experience.

Dharma Productions’ legacy of strong storytelling shines through generations of impactful cinema

Dharma Productions is headed by Karan Johar, a renowned filmmaker with a deep understanding of his audience. He, along with his production house, has been catering to different genres of movies over the years. Films like Raazi and My Name Is Khan are still considered quintessential. Also, viewers highly praised Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena. Kesari Chapter 2 also earned praises from the audience, and now it’s time for Dhadak 2 to carry forward this legacy.

My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar are a trio that hardly goes wrong when it comes to cinema. They gave us a heartwarming story that showcased the global tension at that time differently.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl – Janhvi Kapoor took on this challenging role in her early career and gave her best to it. She plays Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone, with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key supporting roles.

Raazi: Alia Bhatt‘s acting prowess became evident in this film, and Vicky Kaushal, as usual, won hearts. This Meghna Gulzar-helmed movie was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018 and was critically acclaimed.

Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s performances in this hard-hitting courtroom drama centered around the gruesome Jallanwala Bagh massacre brought tears to people’s eyes. The film evoked a strong sense of patriotism and is poised to remain etched in the hearts of fans for years to come.

Dhadak 2 is set to woo audience with its compelling storyline

After years of delivering exceptional content, Dharma Productions continues to push creative boundaries. With Dhadak 2, it is set to reaffirm its status as one of India’s most prestigious production houses. The film portrays love as a powerful act of resistance, highlighting the courage to defy societal divides rather than surrender to them.

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, will be released on August 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: From Dhadak 2 To Kabir Singh: These 5 Movies Can Make You Understand What It Means To ‘Fight For Your Love’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News