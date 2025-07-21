We all believe everything is fair in love and war. But when a war comes along with your love, it makes you rebellious. You become a rebel in love who can do anything, go to any extreme length, or fight anyone to win back your love. From movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Rockstar, we have seen how the male leads destroyed everyone and everything that came their way while fighting for their love interest.

As Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 is almost on the verge of releasing, here are 6 such movies that will make you believe in that rebellious romance once again.

1. Dhadak 2

Streaming On: To Be Released In Theatres

Shazia Iqbal’s upcoming movie Dhadak 2 is already creating a buzz ever since it was announced. From the trailer, it’s pretty visible that the couple shown onscreen, Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) and Neelesh (Siddhanth Chaturvedi), fall in love with each other but will face a massive tragedy when their caste difference poses a threat to their relationship. How far will Neelesh go to save his relationship and fight for the love of his life is all the movie is about. This will definitely ignite the passion and spark among the audience looking for a rebellious love story.

2. Sairat (Bollywood Remake Dhadak)

Streaming On – Zee5

Another movie that delves deep into the societal casteism is Sairat. This Marathi movie follows two college students, Archana (Rinku Rajguru) and Prashant (Aksha Thosar), who fall in love with each other but because of their different castes their relationship faces tremendous struggles. This movie was also made in Bollywood titled as Dhadak featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

3. Laila-Majnu

Streaming On: Netflix

The Laila Majnu story is known to all. They are still recognized as rebellious lovers. However, this Imtiaz Ali movie follows two lovers, Qais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Triptii Dimri), who are from Kashmir. As their families oppose their relationship, they go to extreme lengths to fight and save their love. How their story ends is all that the movie is about.

4. Ramleela

Streaming On: Prime Video (Premium)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela is based on the Shakespearean tragedy Romeo & Juliet, but made with a desi twist of Gujarati vibrance. Starring Ranveer Singh as Ram and Deepika Padukone as Leela, the movie revolves around a love story that can never be fulfilled because of their family backgrounds. One comes from Rajadi, while the other belongs to Saneda, who have been at war for over 500 years. To be with one another, Ram and Leela take a drastic decision, one might say rebellious.

5. Kabir Singh

Streaming On: Netflix

Love can be obsessive, immature, or anything and everything in between. The movie Kabir Singh depicts the same kind of love story. A genius medical student, Kabir (Shahid Kapoor), falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani) from his college. Their passionate romance comes crashing down when her father opposes their relationship. The film is about how far he goes from being self-destructive to fighting for his love.

If you want to be rebellious in romance, all you need is courage, honesty, and passion towards your love. Don’t forget to watch Dhadak 2 on the big screens to feel the love on August 1, 2025. The movie stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimrii in lead role. It is directed by Shazia Iqbal. Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh serve as producers.

