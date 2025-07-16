Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is already generating significant buzz across social media, and all signs point toward it becoming a potential success. The film seems to have all the right ingredients — fresh pairing, emotional depth, and striking visuals — to captivate audiences. Adding to the excitement, the first song from the film has struck a chord with listeners, earning widespread admiration. Fans are confident that the sequel will live up to expectations and carry forward the musical legacy that made the original Dhadak so memorable.

It is a stand-alone sequel to the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak, which was released in 2018. Janhvi made her debut with that film. The songs were composed by Ajay-Atul and are still etched in people’s minds. Therefore, good music has always been a necessary parameter for the sequel, and we can rest assured of that.

Dhadak 2’s first song wins hearts effortlessly!

Bas Ek Dhadak from Dhadak 2 is the first song from the upcoming movie and the new love anthem of the year. The soulful, intoxicating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghosal, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s crackling chemistry, make everyone go awwwww! They are undoubtedly two of this generation’s most talented and underrated actors who are eventually getting the love they deserve. Meanwhile, Jubin and Shreya are icons who have been part of our lives for years.

Netizens react positively to Bas Ek Dhadak

One of the YouTube users wrote, “The song is so beautiful, I have goosebumps from this beautiful song. Finally, this long-awaited movie that I have been waiting for 1.5 years will come out.”

Another praising the singers said, “Shreya mam ka har song me alag hi jalwa hain, baki Jubin Nautiyal bhi amazing gaya hain.”

One user wrote, “It seems that the era of music is coming back again, especially the lyrics.”

“This one’s giving old Bollywood era vibes… soft, romantic, timeless. Shreya Ghoshal, you’re the voice of love itself,” wrote another netizen.

One user declared, “Mark my words, people will be listening to this song years from now and it will still feel just as fresh and emotional. Jubin Nautiyal doesn’t make songs, he creates timeless classics.”

Check out the viral song here:

More about the film

Dhadak 2 features the fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri alongside Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva in supporting roles. The music is composed by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik. The film is scheduled to release on August 1, 2025.

