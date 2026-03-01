Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has failed to leave any impact at the Indian box office and has secured a flop verdict. Released amid decent expectations, the film posted dismal earnings in its opening week. During the second weekend, the film slowed further, yet it still became the sixth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Do Deewane Seher Mein earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama raked in 6.2 crore during the opening week. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned 18 lakh. On Saturday, day 9, it earned 27 lakh, showing a jump of 50%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 6.65 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.84 crore gross. Considering its poor trending, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 10 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 6.2 crore

Day 8 – 18 lakh

Day 9 – 27 lakh

Total – 6.65 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film of 2026

With 6.65 crore net in the kitty, Do Deewane Seher Mein has surpassed Tu Yaa Main (6.35 crore) and Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore) to become Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of the year.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Border 2 – 360.69 crore O’Romeo – 74.57 crore Mardaani 3 – 50.57 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore Assi – 7.99 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein – 6.65 crore (9 days) Rahu Ketu – 6.37 crore Tu Yaa Main – 6.35 crore Happy Patel – 6.2 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 5.4 crore

More about the film

Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banner of Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, Bhansali Productions, and Ravi Udyawar Media. The film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Ayesha Raza in key roles. It released in theaters on February 20.

