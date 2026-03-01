Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen, starring Ashok Saraf, Makarand Anaspure, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, and Rinku Rajguru in key roles, completed its 16-day theatrical run, and so far, it has been a disastrous ride. Released amid high expectations, the film has made dismal earnings at the Indian box office and is heading for a lifetime collection of much below 1.5 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Marathi comedy drama was theatrically released on February 13. It received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had an average to below-average word of mouth. With such a reception, the film didn’t really take off, minting extremely disappointing numbers. After a slow start of 10 lakh, it failed to gain momentum and couldn’t even reach the 2 crore mark in net collections.

How much did Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

As per the latest collection update, Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen earned just 1 lakh on its third Saturday, day 16. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1.11 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 1.3 crore gross. With no more fuel left in the tank, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 1.16-1.2 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 87 lakh

Week 2 – 22 lakh

Day 15 – 1 lakh

Day 16 – 1 lakh

Total – 1.11 crore

Turns out to be a disaster!

While there’s no official word about the cost, Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen was reportedly made at a budget of 6 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 1.11 crore net, thus recovering only 18.5% of the budget. With an expected closing recovery of just 19-20%, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 1.11 crore

Recovery – 18.5%

Deficit – 4.89 crore

Deficit% – 81.5%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The Marathi comedy drama is directed by Ankush Chaudhari and produced by Usha Kakade, Pushkar Yawalkar, Sudhir Kolte, Ameya Khopkar, Swati Khopkar, and Ninad Nandkumar Battin under the banner of Usha Kakade Productions, EOD Media Official, Udaharnarth Nirmit, and Ameya Vinod Khopkar Pictures. It was distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

