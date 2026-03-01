The superstar charm seems to have hit a saturation point with the latest re-release. Mahesh Babu’s cult classic Athadu has concluded its second re-run, and the numbers are definitely not box office glory. While re-releases have become a lucrative trend at the box office, the latest Tollywood outing suggests that even the biggest classics need a significant gap to pull audiences back into theaters.

According to the closing BMS sales report, the film failed to recreate the magic of its first re-run, finishing with a humble total that struggles to break into the top tier of re-release charts. The first re-run registered a ticket sale of 151K on BMS; meanwhile, the second re-run stays too low!

Athadu Re-Release Box Office BMS Sales

During its second re-release, Athadu managed to pull in only 20K ticket sales on BMS. This means the film finished with just 13.2% of the ticket sales of the original re-release last year! The ticket sales for the second re-release dropped to 86.8%!

The competition in the re-release market is fierce, with Baahubali and even Mahesh Babu’s own Murari and Businessman setting high benchmarks. Currently, there are a bunch of re-releases in the theaters, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, Ghilli, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Salman Khan’s Tere Naam!

Either Mahesh Babu is losing his charm, or it is just the fatigue of the re-releases. With Murari and Businessman having massive numbers with their re-releases, it seems like people are done with the nostalgia!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales registered by Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali The Epic: 834K Khaleja/Murari: 258K Gabbar Singh: 210K Businessman: 190K Arya 2: 179K Athadu: 151K ( First re-release) Salaar: 137K SVSC: 128K Indra: 85K Oye: 72K

With 20K ticket sales, the second re-release of Athadu missed entering the top 10 ticket sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS by a huge margin!

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026.

