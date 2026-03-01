The Kerala Story Day 2 BMS Sales: Shoots 4.3 Times Higher Than The Opening Day

The box office is witnessing a massive turnaround! After a steady start, The Kerala Story 2 has officially switched gears, showing a monumental jump on its first Saturday. If the BookMyShow sales are an indication, the film is not just growing; it is exploding, hinting at a roaring Sunday that could catch many by surprise.

Saturday Surge: 4.3x Growth!

On Day 1, February 27, Friday, the social drama recorded a modest but decent 20.41K ticket sales on BMS. However, the word-of-mouth seems to have kicked in since day 2, February 28, Saturday’s sales shot up to a whopping 86.63K tickets!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, The Kerala Story 2 registered 4.3 times higher ticket sales compared to the opening day. This trend is usually seen in films catering to the mass audience. The total ticket sales for the film have already hit 100K!

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and rated 5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Three young Indian women across different states choose love over tradition, only to become trapped. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.”

The social drama is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia. The film has been termed propaganda, but the numbers paint an altogether different story. Mounted on a budget of reported 28 crore, it might cross the 12 crore mark at the box office in its first weekend. However, it would be interesting to see if it repeats the success story of its predecessor!

The Kerala Story 2 BMS Sales Summary!

Check out the breakdown of the sales of the film on BMS.

Day 1, Friday: 20.41K

Day 2, Saturday: 86.63K

Total: 107.04K

