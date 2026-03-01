Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo arrived on Valentine’s Day. It enjoyed dominating the ticket windows for good two weeks. The pace has now slowed due to the arrival of The Kerala Story 2, along with other existing competitors. But Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial become the second Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club? Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 16

According to estimates, O’Romeo added 1.3 crore to the kitty on day 16. It saw a 13% jump in collection, compared to 1.15 crore garnered on the third Friday. It is now facing competition from The Kerala Story 2, along with Border 2, Mardaani 3, Assi, and Do Deewane Seher Mein, among others.

The total earnings in India have reached an estimated 74.57 crore net. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer is a big-budget film and will not be able to recover its total investment at the box office. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 87.99 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore*

Day 15 – 1.15 crore*

Day 16 – 1.3 crore*

Total – 74.57 crore*

Can O’Romeo join the leagues of Border 2?

Border 2 is the only success from Bollywood in 2026 so far. While that may be an unachievable feat for Vishal Bhardwaj‘s directorial, it still has the scope to become the second Hindi film to enter the 100 crore club in India. It needs 25.43 crore more in its kitty. The romantic action thriller will have to maintain a strong hold and maintain its 1 crore+ streak to achieve the target.

O’Romeo Box Office Day 16 Summary

India net: 74.57 crore*

India gross: 87.99 crore

Overseas gross: 24 crore

Worldwide gross: 111.99 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office: Rani Mukerji Starrer Completes 30 Days In Theatres – Budget, Collection, Loss & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News