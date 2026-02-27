Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’Romeo may have opened to mixed reviews, but it’s currently the go-to choice of the audience. Absence of big releases in Bollywood has further pumped the footfalls. It is now inches away from becoming Triptii Dimri’s second highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Chasing the 25 crore mark overseas!

In its first week, O’Romeo enjoyed a good run overseas, but the pace slowed down in the following week. As per the last update, the romantic action thriller has accumulated 23.50 crore gross.

It has performed much better than Shahid Kapoor’s post-COVID releases, Deva (19.22 crore) and Jersey (5.75 crore). However, it lags behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which garnered 41 crore gross in its international lifetime.

Will soon rank as Triptii Dimri’s #2 worldwide grosser!

O’Romeo has collected 108.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 14 days. This includes a domestic gross of 85.10 crore. It is now only 7.14 crore away from beating Bad Newz (115.74 crore) and becoming Triptii Dimri’s second highest-grossing film globally.

The first spot will remain out of reach as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 rules in the 400 crore club. But safe to say, the post-COVID period has indeed been lucky for Triptii Dimri. It is also worth noting that Animal was not included in the list, as she appeared in a cameo role.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (lead roles only):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crore Bad Newz: 115.74 crore O’Romeo: 108.60 crore* (14 days) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 60.98 crore Dhadak 2: 33.2 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 72.12 crore*

India gross: 85.10 crore*

Overseas gross: 23.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 108.60 crore*

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 14: Only 14.88 Crore Away From Becoming Shahid Kapoor’s Highest Post-Covid Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News