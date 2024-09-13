Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk led Bad Newz witnessed a decent run at the Indian box office. Released on July 19, 2024, it is the spiritual sequel to Good Newwz, which turned out to be a losing affair at the box office due to its budget. It has now premiered online, and below are all the exciting details you need!

Bad Newz revolves around the reproductive process of heteropaternal superfecundation. Twins are born to the same mother, but there are two biological fathers. The concept had never been explored before in Bollywood. Plus, after the humungous success of Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani‘s Good Newwz, high hopes were pinned on Dharma Productions’ sequel.

Where to watch Bad Newz online?

Bad Newz has premiered worldwide today, i.e., September 13, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from India, it will be available for subscribers in as many as 240 countries and territories all across. It is now to be seen whether Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Vicky Kaushal starrer rules the digital platforms with staggering viewership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Are you excited to watch Bad Newz online?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Aay OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Narne Nithin’s Romantic-Comedy Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News