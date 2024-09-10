Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2 has surpassed every expectations at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy flick, which is currently in its fourth week, refuses to slow down. For those who’ll have to skip watching Amar Kaushik’s directorial in theatres, there’s good news! It is soon arriving on OTT and below are the exciting details you need.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. Two other films released on Independence Day – Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein and the three-way clash pushed Kalki 2898 AD out of the theatres. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film shined brightly and is currently the only strong contender at the ticket window.

Stree 2 OTT Release Date

Stree 2 has received massive love from cinegoers all across the nation. After a smashing theatrical run, the horror-comedy flick is now arriving on digital platforms. As per Track Tollywood, it will premiere on September 27, 2024 on OTT.

Where to watch Stree 2 online?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will exclusively be available on Amazon Prime Video for online viewing. After clocking many milestones at the box office, it is expected to achieve new heights in viewership with its OTT release.

Are you excited to watch Stree 2 on OTT?

Box Office Collections

In 25 days of its release, the Stree sequel has added box office collections of 551.44 crores to its kitty. It recently surpassed the lifetime of Gadar 2 (525.50 crores) and Pathaan (543.22 crores). It is now only 3 crores away from leaving behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crores) to become the sixth highest-grossing film in India. The next feat is Jawan (640.42 crores), which will not be achieved as the film is in the last leg of its theatrical run.

More about Stree 2

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is made on a budget of only 60 crores and has been declared a super-duper hit at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in special appearances. The threequel is already in the works, and the Khel Khel Mein actor may be seen as the leading antagonist.

