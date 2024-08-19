Forget replicating; Stree 2 has exceeded its predecessor and achieved milestones at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and other star members reprised their roles in the sequel. But instead of Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia was roped in for the special song, Aaj Ki Raat. Scroll below as we decode the difference in their remunerations.

The sequel is receiving massive praise from critics as well as audiences across the globe. Cine goers have even confessed that the latest release not only lived upto their expectations but was a better creation than the original film. The massive success was inevitable, but 200 crores in four days was unimaginable!

Nora Fatehi’s fee for Kamariya in Stree

One of the major highlights of Stree was the special song, Kamariya. It went viral and became a chartbuster shortly after its release. The music video has garnered a staggering 371 million views to date on YouTube. As per many reports, Nora Fatehi charged 25 lakhs for her sizzling performance in the 3-minute long track.

We’re talking about 2018 when Nora Fatehi rose to prominence for her Satyameva Jayate 2 song Dilbar. The remuneration was pretty decent, but what if we tell you Tamannaah Bhatia has charged 4X the salary?

Tamannaah Bhatia salary for Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat

Yes, you heard it right! As per multiple reports, Tamannaah Bhatia took home a staggering sum of 1 crore for her moves in Aaj Ki Raat. This is about 300% higher than the salary charged by Nora Fatehi.

Released around 3 weeks ago, Aaj Ki Raat has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube. With such pace, it could very well surpass the 300 million milestone achieved by Kamariya.

It is also to be noted that this fee includes the small cameo role Tamannah Bhatia played in Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel also features Akshay Kumar and ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan in cameo roles.

