Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is doing fantastic business at the Indian box office. It is performing beyond anyone’s imagination and is challenging some exciting milestones achieved by big Bollywood releases. Considering the buzz and the appreciation for the content, it seems that the film is headed for a long journey, which will be remembered for years. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to dethrone The Kashmir Files to become the most profitable Bollywood film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading to know more!

The Stree sequel is running riot at the Indian box office and started its record-breaking spree right from the opening day. After registering the second biggest opening in the history of Bollywood and scoring the fastest century, the film is aiming for more milestones in the coming days. Considering the momentum, it has locked itself as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and even biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again might not be able to challenge its lifetime.

Today, Stree 2 might enter the 200 crore club and from here, it is aiming for a easy lifetime collection of 400 crores or more. Yes, you read that right! The film seems very much an entrant of the 400 crore club and after that, it has an outside chance of crossing 500 crores barrier. However, despite such a blockbuster run, it won’t be able to become the most profitable Bollywood film post-COVID.

As of now, The Kashmir Files is ruling at the top as the most profitable Bollywood film with returns of a staggering 1162.50%. For those who don’t know, it did a business of 252.50 crores at the Indian box office, against a very low cost of 20 crores.

To dethrone The Kashmir Files, Stree 2, with a reported budget of 60 crores, will need to match the performance of RRR (772 crores) at the Indian box office by earning 758 crores. At this collection, it will make 1163.33% returns to beat TKF’s 1162.50% profit. Getting up this collection is impossible for the Stree sequel. So, it seems that TKF will remain at the top for long.

