Stree 2 is already a success story at the box office. It took three days for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film to land near the 150 crore club. The run has been remarkable and filled with surprises compared to its predecessor, which was released in 2018. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The sequel to Stree was released on Thursday, August 15, 2024, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. It is battling against Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa in theatres but has taken the lead with a marginal gap. With Raksha Bandhan on Monday, an extended weekend of almost five days will be enjoyed, so one can only imagine the earth-shattering storm at the box office.

Stree Box Office Collections (After 3 days)

Back in 2018, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree largely depended on word-of-mouth. The early reviews were highly favorable, and there was a massive jump from 6.82 crores on day 1 to 10.87 crores on the second day.

On Sunday, Stree showed an upward trend and added 14.38 crores more to the kitty. The opening weekend was concluded at 32.07 crores.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections (3-day total)

The sequel of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer witnessed an added benefit due to paid previews a day before release. Take a look at the day-wise breakup below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Total: 145.80 crores

Stree vs Stree 2 Box Office Collections

The lead is phenomenal, as Stree 2 has already earned 354% higher box office collections than its predecessor. The movie has indeed surpassed expectations, and the franchise’s success will surely be remembered in the history of Bollywood!

Stree 3 in the making

The universe is going to get bigger and better with the addition of Akshay Kumar. Rumors claim he will be playing the villain in the threequel. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana is also joining the Maddock Supernatural Universe with his upcoming film, Vampires Of Vijaynagar.

