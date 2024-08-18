There are currently ample options at the ticket windows, but only one clear winner – Stree 2. Amar Kaushik‘s directorial starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released on Independence Day and has dominated the big screens since. The advance booking collections on day 4 are earth-shattering, and below are all the exciting updates you need!

The horror comedy flick was released on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Paid previews were held on Wednesday evening, and garnered earnings of 9.40 crores. The opening day surpassed all expectations, with 55.40 crores coming in. The winning streak continued as box office collections of 35.50 crores were made on Friday, a normal working day. As per estimates, the Stree sequel has added collections of around 48-50 crores, taking the overall total to 148.1-150.1 crores*.

Stree 2 Day 4 Pre-Sales

As per the latest box office update flowing in, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has added 18.30 crores gross via advance booking collections on day 4. It clocked the third-highest pre-sales on the opening day with earnings of 23.36 crores. When compared, this is a decrease of only 21% on Sunday, which is an excellent trend.

So far, 5.32 lakh tickets have been sold. The occupancy at the ticket windows is phenomenal, and with spot bookings in various regions, the day 4 collections will only get bigger and better.

Raksha Bandhan holiday to benefit!

It is also to be noted that several parts of the country will be celebrating the festivities of Rakhi tomorrow. Those enjoying the partial holiday will also go to evening and night shows today, which is also an added benefit.

More about the Stree sequel

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Akshay Kumar will be joining the horror comedy franchise in the next part, while Varun Dhawan, aka Bhediya, also marked a special appearance in the movie. Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in the special song, Aaj Ki Raat.

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree vs Stree 2 Box Office (2-Day Comparison): 466% Higher Collections Than Predecessor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Is Creating History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News