Stree 2 mania is viral all over, and the massive box office collections are proof of it! Released on Independence Day 2024, the horror comedy is dominating the ticket windows with drastically higher earnings than its competitors – Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The winning streak continued on Saturday and below are the early estimates for day 3.

Even before the big release, Amar Kaushik’s directorial had made an earth-shattering start at the box office. The makers held paid previews on Wednesday evening, and the response was highly favorable, with 9.40 crores coming in.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer surpassed expectations right from the word go. Despite a normal working Friday, the film added 30 crores+ in its kitty. The strong momentum continues as Stree 2 may have achieved a half-century on day 3.

As per early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has made box office collections in the range of 48-50 crores on Saturday. This is a growth of 36-41% compared to 35.30 crores minted on day 2.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 48-50 crores (estimates)

The overall collections after the conclusion of the first three days will land somewhere between 148.1-150.1 crores.

More about Stree 2

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy, which was jointly produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It was released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Bhediya 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

