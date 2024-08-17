Stree 2 is on a roll and minting massive moolah at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror flick has added 100 crore+ collections to its kitty in the first two days. But how is it performing compared to its predecessor? Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Stree (2018).

Stree, released in September 2018, was a big surprise at the ticket windows. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the original film minted a whopping 129.67 crores against the 20 crores budget at the box office. It gained the super-duper hit verdict and became the most profitable film of 2018, with an ROI of 548.35%.

Stree Box Office Collections (After 2 Days)

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer began on a good note and minted 6.82 crores on its opening day. The winning streak continued with a massive jump of 59% on the second day, as the film added 10.87 crores more to the kitty.

The original film made a total earnings of 17.69 crores in the first two days.

Stree vs Stree 2 Box Office Collections

On the other hand, Amar Kaushik directed sequel surpassed all expectations with an earth-shattering opening of 64.80 crores on day 1. The release coincided with the Independence Day holiday, so it reaped huge benefits despite the three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. This includes paid previews of 9.40 crores earned on Wednesday. The film made another 35.30 crores on Friday, which was a normal working day.

The overall collections after two days stand at 100.10 crores. When compared to the 2018 release, the sequel has earned 466% higher collections. The trend is unbelievable, and the film is set to enjoy an extended weekend due to the Rakhi holiday on Monday. Exciting times ahead!

Amar Kaushik returns to the directorial seat while Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their roles in the sequel.

