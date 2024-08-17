Stree 2 has surprised everyone with its sensational performance at the Indian box office. After record-breaking paid previews, the film stunned everyone, scoring well above 50 crores on Independence Day. It maintained the same momentum even yesterday, and despite a working day, the collection stayed above 30 crores, resulting in a century. With this, Rajkummar Rao has witnessed a hike in his points in Star Ranking!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With Stree 2’s entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Rajkummar Rao has been credited with 100 points, taking his overall tally to 200 points. He is currently placed in the 24th position, but considering the film’s craze, the actor is going to witness unprecedented growth in Star Ranking as he’ll surpass big names like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and even KGF fame Yash.

At a given pace, Stree 2 will comfortably enter the 400 crore club, and when this happens, Rajkummar Rao’s tally will move up to 500 points in Star Ranking. With this, he will surpass the aforementioned actors, who each have a total of 400 points. By surpassing Yash, Rajkummar will grab the 14th spot.

Other than surpassing Yash, Rajkummar Rao might also beat Ayushmann Khurrana (450 points), Shahid Kapoor (500 points), and Sunny Deol (500 points) as Stree 2 also has a shot at the 500 crore club. Whenever this happens, Rajkummar’s tally will go up to 600 points.

