Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan was the biggest release from Kollywood this Independence Day. Considering the big holiday, the film was expected to score well on its opening day, but it did just a decent job by earning a little over 20 crores. This number looks good in isolation, but it was lower than needed for a mega-budget film with a cost of well over 100 crores. Now, let’s find out how the biggie fared on its day 1!

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the Kollywood biggie opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among audiences, there’s favorable word-of-mouth, especially for the performance of Chiyaan Vikram and the entire cast. However, considering its off-beat subject and treatment, there was always a doubt about the film’s commercial viability. Unfortunately, the doubt is now turning into a reality.

On the opening day, Thangalaan raked in a start of 20.19 crores gross at the worldwide box office, including 15.69 crores gross from India (13.30 crores net) and 4.50 crores gross from overseas. Considering positive word-of-mouth, the film was expected to stay steady at least, with a minimal drop, but as per estimates that have flown in, a brutal dip of 62% has been witnessed.

On day 2, Thangalaan earned 7.66 crores gross, a sharp decline from the opening day’s 20.19 crores gross. In India on Friday, the film earned 5.66 crores gross (4.80 crores net) in India and 2 crores gross in overseas.

So, the domestic total at the Indian box office is 18.10 crores net after 2 days. In gross, the domestic collection is 21.35 crores. Internationally, it has earned 6.50 crores so far. The overall worldwide box office collection is 27.85 crores gross in the first 2 days.

Reportedly, Thangalaan is made on a budget of 135 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned just 18.10 crores in India so far, which means it needs 116.90 crores more to recover the cost. If calculated, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer needs to recover 86.59% of its total budget, which seems impossible considering the trend of the film.

